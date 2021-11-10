ShinAwiL And Bebbak Co-Produce Sinead O’Connor Doc

ShinAwiL and Bebbak partnered to co-produce Sineád.

Directed by Maurice Sweeney, the feature documentary showcases the musical work of singer and songwriter Sineád O’Connor. The film will tell the musical story of the icon who captured the world’s attention and courted both acclaim and controversy. Orian Williams signed on to serve as executive producer alongside ShinAwiL’s Larry Bass and Bebbak’s Dave Fanning.

Abacus Media Rights will oversee global sales.

Larry Bass, CEO of ShinAwiL, commented, “There will only ever be one documentary with Sineád involved that tells the story of her work in her own words. This is it. Seldom do we get an opportunity for an artist to take us in to the story behind their greatest work.”

Jonathan Ford, managing director of Abacus Media Rights, added, “Bringing this film to world screens is one of those unique opportunities to deliver a global story as yet untold, this is what makes selling stories great.”