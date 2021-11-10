Crescendo House Acquires New Films

Crescendo House announced new acquisitions for its slate.

The boutique film distribution company picked up Zhang Lu’s Ode to the Goose and Julian Radlmaier’s debut Self-Criticism of a Bourgeois Dog.

In Ode to the Goose (pictured), Yoon-yeong and Song-hyeon take a trip to Gunsan, where they find lodging with a middle-aged inn owner and his autistic daughter. The four become star-crossed lovers.

The political comedy Self-Criticism of a Bourgeois Dog follows the titular middle-class canine, a former filmmaker, who reveals how he became four-legged after falling in love, apple-picking, and joining a revolution.

Crescendo House will also begin its first theatrical release for Nobuhiko Obayashi’s Labyrinth of Cinema later in the month.

Jason Ooi, founder of Crescendo House, commented, “The goal is to develop these two underrepresented filmmakers as auteurs in the American landscape – with Radlmaier and Zhang Lu both working in similar veins as Bunuel and Hong Sang-soo respectively. We are thrilled to bring these new and unique filmmakers to wider audiences, and these two new films are ideal for a company like ours. Announcing these in the month we have our first theatrical release feels extra special.”