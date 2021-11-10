CBC Picks Up Family Dramedy ‘Moonshine’ For S2

CBC will premiere the new season of Moonshine in fall 2022.

Produced by Six Eleven Media and Entertainment One, the Canadian family dramedy series revolves around a dysfunctional clan of adult half-sibling battling for control of the family business, a summer campground called The Moonshine. The series was created by showrunner Sheri Elwood.

Production on the second season of Moonshine wrapped up in Nova Scotia. The new season will also see appearances from Allan Hawco, Jonathan Silverman, Shelley Thompson, and Leigh Ann Rose, among others.

eOne handles international distribution for the series.

Jocelyn Hamilton, president, Canada, eOne Television, commented, “With a narrative expertly crafted by Sheri Elwood, we’re so proud of Moonshine’s ability to captivate audienceswith its motley crew of characters navigating family dynamics, set against a stunning Nova Scotia landscape and timeless soundtrack. The pedigree of talent behind and in front of the camera is remarkable, and we’re looking forward to delivering another stellar season of this show to Canadian audiences next year.”