Blim TV Picks Up Docs From J2911 Media

J2911 Media licensed two documentaries to Blim TV, the on-demand video subscription service from Televisa.

El Reto de Eva (Eva’s Challenge) became available on November 7, 2021. In addition, Mas Alla del Reto de Eva (Beyond Eva’s Challenge) will go live on the platform on November 14.

Both documentaries tell the story of Eva, a mother who created the organization Fundacion Asdent to support the research of the rare disease known as Dent, which is affected by the disease. While raising funds for scientific research, Eva has participated in many initiatives, including the “Titan Desert” competition in Morocco and others.