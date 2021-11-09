Yeti To Produce ‘My Life: Battle of the Ballroom’

CBBC commissioned the Welsh production company Yeti to produce My Life: Battle of the Ballroom.

My Life: Battle of the Ballroom follows two 13-year-old ballroom dancers as they train for the world-famous Tower Ballroom in Blackpool. The documentary introduces Bailey, who uses his autism in a positive way to help him be focused and determined on the dance floor. The film also portrays Summer, a superstar in the making, who has been dancing since the age of two.

Sian Price, creative director at Yeti, remarked, “The moment I saw Bailey and Summer waltzing around a hotel car-park during covid I knew I was witnessing a truly special friendship and 2 extraordinarily talented dancers! It’s been inspiring to follow their journey to Blackpool and have the privilege of sharing their lives over the last 6 months. I’ve no doubt viewers will certainly be rooting for them, and a few might even be inspired to try out ballroom dancing themselves!”