Up The Ladder: Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media announced the addition of new members to its Board of Trustees.

The four new trustees are Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo Inc.; Marne Levine, chief business officer of Meta; Paulo Marinho, executive director of Networks at Grupo Globo; and Adam Silver, commissioner of the National Basketball Association.

Chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., the Board of Trustees welcomes the four new members in joining existing members to provide counsel to the Paley Center as it continues work on programming in 2021 and new initiatives in 2022.

Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center, stated, "The Paley Center is very fortunate to have the expertise and visionary leadership of our Board of Trustees. The vast experiences they each bring to the table has allowed for a wide variety of voices to be represented throughout our programming."