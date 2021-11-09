Redbox Adds Titles From WarnerMedia And Sony Pictures TV

Redbox announced that new titles will be heading to its AVoD streaming service.

Redbox inked an AVoD deal with WarnerMedia for select titles, including The Astronaut’s Wife, Collateral Damage, and The Long Kiss Goodnight. The deal also includes additional Warner Bros. titles, such as Transcendence, No Reservations, Ready to Rumble, City of Angels, Pleasantville, Boogie Nights, and many others.

Redbox also confirmed that titles from Sony Pictures Television will be added to its AVoD streaming service. Sony’s films include Resident Evil: Retribution, Underworld: Evolution, We Own the Night, and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.

Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox, commented, “WarnerMedia and Sony Pictures both have amazing film catalogs which our audience will enjoy for hours on end, and they will be completely free. We look forward to growing the number of films offered through our AVOD streaming service from both studios in the coming months.”