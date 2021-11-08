Up The Ladder: ZAG

ZAG brought on Maria Doolan to serve as VP of Content.

In her newly created role, Doolan will oversee the company’s global strategy of content distribution across all platforms for select properties in the ZAG Heroez portfolio, such as Ghostforce. She will also work with ON kids & family on Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

Prior to joining ZAG, Doolan served 17 years at Zinkia Entertainment, where she held several positions and most recently served as global head of International TV Distribution & Co-Production.

Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO of ZAG, commented, “Maria has an extensive brand management background, spearheading efforts across program distribution and consumer products and is an expert at driving strategy, building brands and adding value. In her new TV Content role, she will work closely with our consumer products executives to craft strategies for TV placement with best-in-class partners around the globe to build strong platforms from where we can launch new TV shows under the ZAG Heroez universe.”