Shout! Studios Acquires ‘The Ice Demon’

Shout! Studios secured all rights to The Ice Demon for North America.

The Ice Demon follows Ksyusha, who barely remembers her father who fell into a coma. After Ksyusha’s mother remarries, their house is thrown into disarray when the former master of the house returns and brings with him something supernatural and icy.

Central Partnership oversees international sales. The Russian horror film has already sold to Purple Plan in Vietnam, Cinema Black South Korea, Movie Cloud in Taiwan, and MediaSquad in Poland.

The film will have a home entertainment and digital release in the U.S and Canada in spring 2022.

Jordan Fields, VP of Acquisitions at Shout! Studios, remarked, “We’re delighted to continue our successful partnership with Ivan Kapitonov and with Central Partnership. The Ice Demon more than delivers on its promise to scare, thrill and entertain, so we’re eager to share with audiences across North America.”