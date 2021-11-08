Globoplay Original ‘Unsoul’ Premieres On Hulu Japan

Globo licensed the Globoplay original series Unsoul to Hulu Japan.

Created and written by Ana Paula Maia, the supernatural thriller presents a mystical story filled with suspense, witchcraft, and mystery. Thirty years after the young girl Halyna’s disappearance and death, the return of a traditional pagan festival will bring about terrorizing events and a dangerous soul transmigration that will shock the community and reveal secrets.

Unsoul stars young talent such as Cassia Kis, Claudia Abreu, Maria Ribeiro, and Bruce Gomlevsky, among others.

The first three episodes of Unsoul will be available starting November 17, 2021.