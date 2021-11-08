AMC+ Picks Up ‘Anne Boleyn’ Original Series

AMC+ secured the new drama Anne Boleyn.

Produced by Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell through Fable Pictures, the psychological thriller stars Jodie Turner-Smith in the title role. The drama depicts the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life as she struggles to secure her daughter’s future and challenge the patriarchy around her. The ensemble cast features Paapa Essiedue, Mark Stanley, and Lola Petticrew, among others.

The series will debut in the U.S. on December 9, 2021.

Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC+, commented, “We are proud to add Anne Boleyn to our slate of AMC+ Original Series. Featuring a superb ensemble cast led by Jodie Turner-Smith‘s mesmerizing performance and a predominantly female creative team, this groundbreaking drama, told from the unique perspective of one of history’s most fascinating – and scrutinized – women, makes for a can’t-miss television event to end the year.”