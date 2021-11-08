ABC Renews ‘Tamron Hall’ Daytime Talk Show

The ABC Owned Television Stations Group renewed the daytime talk show Tamron Hall for a fourth and fifth season.

Produced by ABC News and distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tamron Hall features interviews with newsmakers, leaders, and visionaries in their communities and beyond. The latest season premiered on September 6, 2021. Guests have included Issa Rae, Cassandra Peterson, Carmelo Anthony, and many others.

The talk show is carried by WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham, and KFSN-TV Fresno.

Debra OConnell, president of Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, commented, “Whether she is interviewing someone of cultural significance, shining a light on issues that impact her viewers and community or sharing a personal experience about being a busy working mom, Tamron approaches every topic on her show with heart and soul”