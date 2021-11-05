Production Wraps Up On YA Drama ‘Kensal Town’

The young adult drama Kensal Town finished production on its debut season.

Set in North West London, the six-part drama series revolves around the lives of a set of characters who represent the diversity of the neighborhood. The series features Amira, a gay Moroccan runaway; Pandy, a teenage care-home worker with a dark side; Navros, leader of the W10 gang, and local drug dealers Len and Jim who sell produce on the side, among other characters.

The cast stars Tien Lebon, Liluma H-Yates, Emily Carey, Eric Roberts, and Saffron Burrows, among others.

Edit 6 produced the series, with financing from Insight Media Fund.

Writer and director William Sarne commented, “I came up with the idea for Kensal Town through growing up and observing the lives of the amazing multicultural community living around me, and knowing that their nefarious activities are not always what they seem. Working with the community to develop the story and script is a thrilling opportunity to bring an under-represented group of people onto television screens and create an authentic and unfiltered drama series. Names have been changed, events embroidered, and personalities merged but the place remains the same – Kensal Town!”