Insight TV And MContent Team Up On ‘The Blockchain Life’

Insight TV entered a partnership with MContent to co-produce The Blockchain Life.

Produced by Netherlands-based Villain Studios, the documentary series explores the rise and future of cryptocurrencies. The series covers everything in the digital revolution, from the role of NFTs in changing the world to how El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as an official currency.

Currently in production, the series will air on Insight TV’s linear, digital networks, and social channels. MContent’s tokenized streaming platform, which launches in December 2021, will also stream the series.

Arun Maljaars, vice president of Content & Channels at Insight TV, stated, “Though it can be a tricky world to conceptualize, with the expertise of Binance chain natives MContent on hand, we’re looking forward to introducing the world of cryptocurrency to our viewers and laying the groundwork for further shows in this exciting space. It has the potential to revolutionize the way viewers play their part in content creation.”

Umair Masoom, CEO and founder of MContent, commented, “We are excited about our partnership with Insight TV and Villain Studios for creating the first-of-its-kind Blockchain Life series. MContent was launched with a vision to revolutionize the content landscape by connecting retail investors to content creators using the power of tokenization. Our co-produced series will become a key enabler for global mass adoption of Blockchain.”