France tv distribution Acquires ‘Mr. Blake At You Service!’

France tv distribution announced the acquisition of Mr. Blake At Your Service! for its cinema line-up.

Produced by Bidibul Productions and Superprod, Gilles Legardinier’s directorial debut stars John Malkovich, Fanny Ardant, and Emilie Dequenne, among others. Adapted from Legardinier’s novel Complètement Cramé!, the film follows Mr. Blake as he arrives at the Domaine de Beauvillier estate, where everyone is tackling their own personal problems. Mr. Blake’s arrival spurs them back to life and prompts them to work together to restore the manor’s former beauty.

Universal Pictures International France will distribute the film in France, while France tv distribution will handle international sales.

France tv distribution’s Julia Schulte, SVP International Sales, and Renan Artukmaç, Deputy SVP International Sales, stated,“We are thrilled to be bringing this remarkable production with an outstanding cast on international markets. We are convinced that the story of Mr. Blake and the package of the film will meet interests in all around the world. This is a unique project with a singular story based on a successful IP, performed by well-known great actors and produced by distinguished talents.”