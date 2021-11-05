FOX Renews ‘Fantasy Island’ For S2

FOX ordered Fantasy Island for a second season.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and FOX Entertainment, the drama series shares emotional and provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and are transformed at the luxury resort Fantasy Island.

Singer-songwriter Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke, who sets aside her ambition and the love of her life to uphold her family’s legacy. The series also stars Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda, a young woman who arrived at the resort with a terminal illness and was given a new lease on life as Roarke’s right hand.

Liz Craft and Sarah Fain serve as executive producers.

Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment at FOX Entertainment, commented, “Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on Fantasy Island open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”