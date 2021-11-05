Corus Entertainment Signs ‘The Wiggles’ Deal With ABC Commercial

Australia’s ABC Commercial closed an expanded three-year deal with Canadian media and content company Corus Entertainment for more than 30 hours of new content from The Wiggles.

Corus picked up the exclusive broadcast rights to a collection of programming for its pre-school cable channel Treehouse. The package includes new seasons of Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (pictured) and Emma!, as well as new specials such as Fun and Games! and Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes and Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!

Corus also secured the exclusive rights to studio-recorded specials from The Wiggles, including Wiggly Halloween Party and The Wiggles’ Party Time, among others. They will be available to watch on Treehouse and on STACKTV, Corus’ streaming service through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Jessica Ellis, head of Content Sales & Distribution at ABC Commercial, commented, “ABC Commercial has a long-standing and trusted relationship with Corus Entertainment. The Wiggles have had tremendous success in Canada since 2012, engaging preschool audiences with their many hours of fun, entertaining and educational shows. We’re looking forward to bringing this fabulous new Wiggles content to Treehouse audiences over the next three years.”

Daniel Eves, SVP of TV Networks, Corus Entertainment, said, "Canadians absolutely adore The Wiggles and Corus is proud to continue to be the exclusive home of The Wiggles in Canada."