101 Films International Signs On To ‘Dark Asset’

101 Films International will oversee worldwide sales for the spy-thriller Dark Asset.

Co-produced by Lankis Entertainment, Cherokee Productions, and Across The Board Entertainment, Dark Asset portrays a charming guy who attempts to pick up a woman at a bar by spinning a tale involving spies and a dangerous military scientist who is hunting him. What if it’s all true?

Written and directed by Michael Winnick, Dark Asset stars Byron Mann, Robert Patrick, and Helena Mattson.

Eoghan Burke, VP of International Sales, 101 Films International, remarked, “We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to offer this exceptional thriller to our clients. It’s a roller coaster of a movie and we are sure it will have strong appeal across multiple territories.”