Up The Ladder: Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications appointed William Wong to regional sales manager for Southeast Asia.

With more than 20 years of experience in the broadcast video industry, Wong will lead both direct and channel sales across the region. Wong will be based in Singapore.

Before joining Riedel, he served as senior sales manager and regional sales manager for Souteast Asia at EditShare UK. He also previously held roles at Imagine Communications and Matrox Video.

Simon Roehrs, director APAC at Riedel, commented, “With years of experience in broadcast technology sales in Southeast Asia, William has a terrific understanding of markets across region, an impressive network of connections across channel partners and direct clients, and a reputation as a knowledgeable and personable sales profesional.”

Wong added, “While offering renowned communications and real-time media network products, Riedel continues to innovate and deliver new solutions that are shaping the future of the broadcast and production industries. It’s an exciting time to be joining the company and bringing greater awareness of Riedel solutions to territories across Southeast Asia.”