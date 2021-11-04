Studio 100 Signs On For ‘Vegesaurs’

Studio 100 Media joined the team behind the new series Vegesaurs.

Produced by Cheeky Little for ABC Australia and France TV, Vegesaurs features dinosaurs ready to address relatable themes for preschoolers. The CGI-animated action-comedy follows a young Tricarrotops named Ginger, along with friends such as P(ea)-rex, Cornasaurus, and others.

Studio 100 will oversee worldwide distribution, as well as licensing and merchandising rights. Principal production funding is supplied by Screen Australia, with Studio 100 as a co-investor.

Martin Krieger, CEO of Studio 100 Media, commented, “We have already received great feedback from various partners to whom we presented Vegesaurs in advance. Everybody loved the creative way that vegetables have been transformed into dinosaur creatures and kids around the globe will do so as well. The series offers a variety of excellent opportunities with regards to content distribution and in licensing & merchandising!”