FilmRise Picks Up ‘Marvelous and the Black Hole’ For North America

FilmRise secured the North American distribution rights to Marvelous and the Black Hole.

Written and directed by Kate Tsang, Marvelous and the Black Hole presents a coming-of-age comedy about friendship, grief, and finding hope. Starring Rhea Perlman and Miya Cech, the film portrays an unlikely bond between a young girl and an eccentric magician.

FilmRise picked up exclusive theatrical, digital, and broadcast distribution rights for the U.S. and Canada.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “The combination of releasing Kate Tsang’s directorial debut film featuring the terrific performance of 2021 Sundance Film Festival breakout star Miya Cech opposite the masterful comic timing of Rhea Perlman in a unique coming-of-age comedy, was irresistible. This film is a stellar addition to our growing library of films by underrepresented filmmakers telling untold stories.”