Electric Entertainment Scores Deals For ‘Leverage’ In U.K., Africa, And More

Electric Entertainment confirmed that Leverage: Redemption has been picked up across the world.

In Leverage: Redemption, the Leverage crew ­– grifter Sophie, thief Parker, hitter Eliot, and hacker Alec ­– have watched the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. With one team member down, they recruit Harry, a corporate lawyer looking for redemption, and Breanna, Alec’s foster sister who has a knack for computer robotics.

Amazon’s IMDb TV picked up full exclusivity for the series across SVoD and AVoD in the U.K. NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC secured linear and SVoD rights for Universal TV in Africa. In addition, Now TV obtained the SVoD rights for its subscription streaming service, Now Studio, in Hong Kong.

Leverage: Redemption initially premiered in the U.S. on IMDb TV in October 2021.

Jeff Gonzalez, chief financial officer at Electric Entertainment, commented, “U.K. audiences heavily embraced Leverage when it first aired, and we are excited that they will be able to enjoy Levreage: Redemption. What makes it even more gratifying for us is that it will be available on IMDb TV, our production partner for the reimagining of the series.”

Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of International Distribution, added, “Over the years, our Leverage series became more and more popular with international audiences, as it did domestically. When Leverage: Redemption premiered in the U.S. this summer, we saw demand grow stronger as each episode became available. We believe we will see the same positive reaction with the Hong Kong and African audiences, if not more so.”