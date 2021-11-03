TBA Studios Acquires Distribution Rights To Malaysian Drama ‘Lights Out’

TBA Studios scored the worldwide distribution rights to Lights Out.

Produced by Horizon Film Entertainment and Articulate Fusion Productions, the Malaysian drama portrays five friends who go on holiday to the Genting Highlands. When one of them dies in an accident, they must go to the morgue to identify the body. After getting locked inside, with mysterious sights and sounds, they each reflect on how they betrayed their friend.

Lights Out stars Azizul Ammar, Uyaina Arshad, Naim Daniel, Azhar Jalil, Ismi Melinda, among others.

Mohd Shahir Sulaiman, managing director of Horizon Film Entertainment, commented, “We are planning a theatrical release of the film in Malaysia and Indonesia. With Cindy Sison of TBA Studios as our international sales agent, we are optimistic about reaching new audiences globally.”