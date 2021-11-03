Production Starts on Amazon Original ‘Good Omens’ S2

The Amazon Original series Good Omens went into production in Scotland for its second season.

Produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativa, the second season explores new storylines that illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley. Originally based on the best-selling novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, the new season moves beyond the original source material.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant will return in their lead roles.

Good Omens will stream on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Gaiman commented, “It’s been an absolute pleasure to have the brilliant John Finnemore co-write this season’s story shenanigans with me, and to work with director and my co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon as he steers the ship, along with our astonishing crew, who have returned to do it again. In this season we get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons.”