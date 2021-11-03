Film Mode Entertainment Acquires ‘Food Fight’

Film Mode Entertainment picked up the star-studded comedy Food Fight.

Written and directed by Rexal Ford, Food Fight follows a competition between an arrogant food writer Jack Donovan and a popular social media influencer, who wants to take Donovan’s job and date his daughter. The prank war that ensues threatens to ruin both their careers and lives.

The cast includes Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Claire Forlani, and Mara Lane.

Film Mode Entertainment’s Clay Epstein remarked, “We are thrilled to be working with Rexal who has excellent taste in material. Food Fight is going to be a real treat for audiences worldwide and with this phenomenal cast, distributors are being served a hit on a silver platter.”