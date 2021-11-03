2021 Nominees Announced For Rose d’Or Awards

The 60th annual Rose d’Or Awards will be hosted by Sue Perkins on November 29, 2021.

The virtual ceremony will celebrate programming across 12 categories. The drama category nominees feature Bridgerton, Mare of Easttown, It’s A Sin, HELP, and Time by Jimmy McGovern.

In the comedy category, the nominees are Famalam, Motherland, Bo Burnham: Inside, Journey (Vegferd), and The New Black 2.

The studio entertainment nominees include Taskmaster, America’s Got Talent, Australia Talks, A League of Their Own, Strictly Come Dancing, and The Masked Singer U.K.

Find a complete list of the nominees here. The ceremony will also include special awards for Lifetime Achievement, Performance of the Year, Emerging Talent and The Golden Rose.

Mark Rowland, chair of the 2021 judges, commented, “Despite the very considerable production challenges faced during the pandemic, we’ve seen an amazing breadth of subjects and creative treatments – with production standards higher than ever. Congratulations to all the nominees on an amazing achievement.”