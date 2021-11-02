Up The Ladder: FilmCapital.io

FilmCapital.io announced that global entertainment industry veteran and E! founder Larry Namer will join as president.

With close to 50 years of professional experience in cable television, live events, and new media, Namer will be responsible for business development, building relationships with global producers and executives, overseeing social impact-oriented projects, and leading the company into its next phase.

Namer co-founded E! Entertainment and created several companies in the U.S. and abroad, including Comspan Communications and Steeplechase Media. He is also the founding partner of Metan Global Entertainment Group, a venture that develops and distributes entertainment content for Chinese-speaking audiences in China and other international territories.

Namer commented, “I’m very excited to be joining FilmCapital.io during these dynamic and rapidly changing times in the global media and entertainment industries. New technologies have opened up the content creation world to just about anyone with talent, drive, and financing.”

He continued, “FilmCapital.io will be the trusted vehicle that connects highly-vetted, qualified producers with both accredited and non-accredited investors looking to diversify their portfolios. Additionally, the company will work with talented emerging filmmakers to handle the financing side of the equation and also will help guide them through the process of turning out good content on a sustainable basis.”