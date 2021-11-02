TIFFCOM Announces Pitching Contest Winners

TIFFCOM, the market arm of the Tokyo International Film Festival, hosted the MPA/DHU/TIFFCOM Masterclass Seminar and Pitching Contest online.

The masterclass featured Emile Sherman, producer of The King’s Speech. In the pitching content, five finalists competed. The MPA Grand Prize went to Maya Nakamura for “The Male Me, the Female Me.” Nakamura was also awarded the Special Recognition Prize.

The MPA Grand Prize awards a five-day study trip to the Film Immersion Course in Los Angeles. Scheduled for November 2022, the trip coincides with the American Film Market, where the winner will have the opportunity to meet with producers, agents, and more.