SPI International Launches Docustream In The U.K.

SPI International/FilmBox rolled out Docustream on Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service IMDb TV in the U.K.

Docustream features a wide-ranging collection of documentaries and TV programming that explores the mysteries and beauty of the planet. In November, the ad-supported digital channel will highlight Khufu Revealed, a documentary that uncovers mysteries about ancient Egyptians; Passport to Explore, an educational travel adventure series for younger viewers; and Fish Life, a documentary that explores the beauty of the underwater universe.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “Though Docustream’s entry into the international market is relatively recent, we are excited to see such high demand from content aggregators worldwide for our ad-based digital channel that brings together an incomparable selection of documentaries.”

Twiss added, “Following the success of Filmstream, and with our programming expertise in the genre, we wanted to expand our FAST channel portfolio and believe Docustream is a great addition to IMDb TV, which now offers live linear channels in the U.K.”