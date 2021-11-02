Something Special Enter Co-Development Partnership With 4DREPLAY

Something Special signed a co-development partnership with the media technology company 4DREPLAY.

The two companies will create non-scripted and scripted formats that incorporate a four-dimensional time slice video production system. Until now, 4DREPLAY’s technology has for the most part been utilized in major sporting events, including NBA and MLB games, and U.S. Open Tennis championships, among others.

Based in Seoul, Something Special created new formats and the agency side has represented talented producers, including the creators and writers of global successes such as The Good Doctor and The Masked Singer. Recently, the company’s game show Still Alive aired in September on IHQ in Korea.

Jin Woo Hwang, president and executive director of Something Special, stated, “We’re thrilled to partner with the incomparable DJ Lee and 4DREPLAY to bring their exciting technology to the Formats world. This partnership is a culmination of our shared vision to develop truly unique programming for the global, tech-savvy audience that consumes content today.”

DJ Lee, chief content officer of 4DREPLAY, commented, “We are very excited to announce our partnership with Something Special. 4DREPLAY, a frontier media company which leads an innovative viewing culture via creating videos that leap beyond the boundaries of time and space, is looking forward to showcasing more experimental and successful K-Content in the future in collaboration with Something Special, which has successfully established various entertainment formats in the global market.”