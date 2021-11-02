Series Mania Opens Calls For Writing Residencies

Series Mania announced a call for submissions for three writing residences for screenwriters.

The three writing programs will bring together writers and producers for workshops and training programs. The Writers Campus invites 20 emerging TV drama writers for an immersive week-long workshop. The Drama Series Co-Writing Residency Israel-France gathers 10 Franco Israeli duos to participate in a series of workshops to pitch and develop projects. Lastly, the DEENTAL Series Workshop calls attention to talent from African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries.

The call for submissions is open until December 20, 2021. All three programs will take place from March 18-24, 2022, in Lille, France.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, commented, “We are delighted to be accepting applications for the 2022 edition of our writing residencies. Our three programs, which take place concurrently in our creative workspace in Lille, operate independently but participate in common networking events and masterclasses with special guests. With the Writers Campus launched in 2017, the Drama Series Co-Writing Residency Israel – France in 2019, and the DEENTAL Series Workshop earlier this year, we are truly the launchpad for many of today’s burgeoning writers from around the world.”