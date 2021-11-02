Former eOne Execs Launch Blink Studios

Veteran industry executives John Morayniss, Patrice Theroux, Jeff Lynas, and Nelson Kuo-Lee have joined up to launch Blink Studios.

Headquartered in Toronto with offices in Los Angeles, Blink Studios will operate as a full-service independent studio focused on development, production, and monetization of premium scripted and unscripted content. In addition to closing strategic deals with talented creators and pursuing IP in Canada and internationally, the new venture will support new and diverse Canadian voices to bring compelling content to the worldwide market.

Morayniss (pictured) will lead as CEO, with Patric Theroux as executive vice chair. Kuo-Lee will serve as CFO and Jeff Lynas as COO.

Endeavor Content signed on as a lead strategic investor and will be Blink’s priority distribution partner.

Morayniss stated, “I am beyond delighted and energized to be partnering with my former colleagues, Patrice, Jeff and Nelson, in this new media enterprise. And, of course, we couldn’t be more excited about launching Blink Studios with the commitment and support of Endeavor Content as our lead strategic investor.”