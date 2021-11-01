What Buyers are Looking For at MIP Cancun

Ahead of MIP Cancun, VideoAge sampled 10 LATAM buyers (or 10 percent of the expected buyers) from six countries to ascertain the kind of content they’ll be looking for at the market, which will be held November 16-19, 2021. Buyers were from broadcast TV stations, cable channels, and streaming platforms.

Below is a partial list with comments from buyers from Brazil, Mexico, and Uruguay. The full report will published in VideoAge‘s November Issue, to be distributed at the MIP Cancun market and online starting November 15.

Marianne de Castro, director of Acquisition at Brazil’s Bandeirantes, will be looking for telenovelas, series, docs, animation, and movies, and she said, “I’ll be looking for high-quality content, no matter what they are.”

Eduardo A. Nava y Mata, program director for Mexico’s Canal 22, said that as a cultural channel, “we’re looking for documentaries (nature, science, history, art, travel), as well as fiction miniseries and films.” And, he continued, “We’re open to find any good, intelligent, and well-produced content from any other countries.”

Cecilia Presto, head of Acquisitions for Uruguay’s Canal 10, sent the following statement: “We will be looking for non-scripted formats, family-oriented (entertainment, reality, talent, quiz shows, etc.), superseries, and telenovelas. We are more interested in good stories and strong characters more than its origin, so both LATAM and the rest of the world are [good] options.”

Pictured above from l. to r.: Presto, de Castro, and Nava y Mata