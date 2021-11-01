Zinc Media And Sky Arts Develop ‘My Greatest Shot’

Zinc Media Group and Sky Arts unveiled the new ad-funded program My Greatest Shot.

Produced by Zinc Communicate and Tern Television, and developed in partnership with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, the six-part series shares stories behind iconic photographs. Viewers meet the men and women who captured these remarkable works, including Martin Parr, Emily Garthwaite, Harry Borden, and Haley Benoit, among others.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, said, “Photography is about the most accessible art form but also in many ways the hardest to really nail. My Greatest Shot is the perfect platform for some of the world’s best photographers to provide some tips and inspiration for budding photographers everywhere.”

Simon Morris, senior director of Marketing, EMEA Digital Media, at Adobe, added, “At Adobe, our mission is to drive creativity for all. While our tools are powerful for professionals, they’re accessible to anyone with a story to tell, and Lightroom is the perfect example of this. We hope our latest partnership with Sky Arts, and the themes, creativity and personalities in the program, inspire people to try and produce their own greatest shot.”