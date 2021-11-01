Palma Pictures Launches New Studio Unit

Palma Pictures launched its new production business Palma Pictures Studios.

Led by Palma Pictures executives Trent Walton and Mike Day, the new studio unit will be dedicated to producing original scripted content. The new venture’s debut slate includes Love, Jack, a mini-series inspired by the secret love affair between Gunilla Von Post and JF Kennedy; a Palma-set TV series based on the novels by Swedish writer Mons Kallentoft; and a TV adaptation of the comedy show String vs Spitta, which was created and performed by Ed MacArthur and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Walton, executive producer at Palma Pictures Studios, said, “Drawing upon our Scandinavian, Spanish and British roots, we will combine the work of international authors and writers to tell nuanced local stories with global reach.”

Executive producer Day commented, “With our experience and network borne from working with some of the world’s top filmmakers over the past 30 years, we are looking forward to creating our own originals for the first time.”