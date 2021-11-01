Nippon TV Closes Deal With Netflix

Nippon TV entered a partnership with Netflix to deliver 30 of its drama series and entertainment shows across Asia.

The first 15 titles rolled out for streaming in October. The initial round of titles includes I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper (pictured), which has also been licensed to Korea; DEATH NOTE, the live-action drama series based on the comic series; and Tokyo Tarareba Girls, which was remade from the hit comic series.

In December 2021, an additional 15 titles will be available, including Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom, Your Turn to Kill, and Life’s Punchline. The deal also covers entertainment shows such as The Quest and Masquerade.

Keisuke Miyata, head of Finished Program Sales, International Business Development, Nippon TV, stated, “We are very pleased to announce that Netflix will be offering our content to its audience across Asia. This region is a key part of our continued growth, and now coupled with Netflix’s strength as one of the world’s leading streaming platforms, we are confident that Nippon TV’s titles will be well received by viewers in this prominent new territory for us.”