Film Mode Entertainment Acquire ‘The Mob Kid’

Film Mode Entertainment and producers Jonathan Benefiel and Ani Kyd Wolf announced the acquisition of The Mob Kid.

Currently moving from development into pre-production, the body-swap comedy tells the story of old school mafia Don who magically swaps his soul and body with his geeky and sensitive son.

FME’s Clay Epstein will take on a key role in global sales and executive producing. Benefiel, who has producing credits on The Trial of the Chicago 7, wrote the script.

Epstein remarked, “We instantly fell in love with this incredible and entertaining story set in a familiar but fresh environment. This is going to be a fun and wild ride for audiences worldwide.”

Benefiel commented, “I’m beyond thrilled that my film has found a home with Clay Epstein and FME. His company is the perfect fit for The Mob Kid. So often, artists have to give up nearly all creative control in order to get their projects made. Clay and his team welcome collaboration with the artist—realizing that doing so will help create a better film.”