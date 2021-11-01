ATV Inks Deal With Noor Play For ‘Destan’

ATV announced that Noor Play acquired the latest series Destan.

Coming from the producers of The Ottoman, Destan was previewed during MIPCOM in Cannes, France. The series begins with Akkız piercing Korkut Khan’s heart with her arrow. Then Akkiz becomes a slave to Korkut’s son Batuga in the enemy’s palace. Many years later, Akkız and Batuga cross paths again, and the two will prove what they can achieve by uniting.

Noor Play will stream the series in Arabic, simultaneously with its broadcast in Turkey.