Up The Ladder: LADstudios

LADstudios, the factual entertainment division of LADbible Group, brought on Clare Priestley to serve as head of Production.

In her new role, Priestley will oversee the production and post-production team that produces more than 100 pieces of video content per month. She will report to Alex Morris, director of LADstudios.

Before joining LADstudios, Priestly formerly served as director of Commercial Production at Vice Media. She also previously worked as a production manager and line producer for production companies such as Firecracker Films, IMG, and Pulse Films.

Priestley remarked, “I’m thrilled to have joined the hugely innovative LADstudios team. LADbible Group’s unmatched ambition for video across all areas of the business is compelling. Whether it’s branded content, or creating the next viral entertainment format, they are offering something unique and I’m excited to play my part in it.”

Morris commented, “Clare has joined the LADstudios team at such a pivotal moment in time. Her experience and industry knowledge will help to truly shape our production offering across commercial and editorial content and ensure that all of our output is best in class as we set out on our exciting growth journey.”