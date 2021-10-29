Prime Entertainment Group Signs Deal With Disney Networks Group

Prime Entertainment Group secured a package deal with Disney Networks Group Middle East.

The network’s movie channels will air three original productions. Spotlight centers on Hollywood A-listers, their careers, and the movies they’ve starred in. The hit series Stories (pictured) showcases different facets of Hollywood’s biggest talents. Director’s Short Cut features fascinating stories and anecdotes from film sets as told by renowned directors.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, said, “We are happy to be collaborating with Disney Networks Group Middle East. After successful deals these last years with movie-related channels of the Disney Networks group in Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe, we continue bringing the variety of new entertainment programming.”