Oxygen Presents ‘Murdered And Missing In Montana’

Oxygen will air the special event documentary Murdered And Missing in Montana on November 12, 2021.

Produced by KT Studios, Murdered And Missing in Montana explores the disappearance and mysterious deaths of three Indigenous girls — Henny Scott, Kaysera Stops Pretty Places and Selena Not Afraid. The special follows attorney and investigative journalist Loni Coombs on a journey to show how these three cases relate to Native American communities across the country. The film aims to bring awareness to ongoing crimes against Indigenous girls and women in Montana.

Executive producers include Stephanie Lydecker, Skye Borgman, and Courtney Armstrong.