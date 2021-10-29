Ovation TV Inks Deal With Sony For ‘Hart to Hart’

Ovation TV struck a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment for Hart to Hart.

Ovation TV picked up the non-exclusive U.S. linear and AVoD rights to the classic mystery series. Starring Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers, Hart to Hart follows Jonathan and Jennifer Hart as they find themselves working as unpaid detectives to solve crimes. The series was executive produced by Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg.

The deal covers five seasons and eight made-for-TV movies.

Scott Woodward, EVP of Programming and Production, Ovation TV, commented, “We are pleased to add the classic Hart to Hart to our growing slate of premium drama series. The series will find its home on Wednesday nights during primetime, as a companion to our popular Mystery Alley franchise that airs on Saturday nights. The network continues to look for classic mystery programming that our discerning audience enjoys watching again and again.”