MIP Cancun Reveals New Keynote Speakers For LATAM Market

MIP Cancun confirmed new leading executives who will join the market’s line-up of speakers.

The newly announced “View from the Top” keynote addresses will include Telemundo’s Juan Ponce, TV Azteca’s Sandra Smester, Dopamine’s Fidela Navarro, FWRD MGMT’s Raphael Montes, and Banijay’s Marie Leguizamo and Endemol Shine Boomdog’s Jerry Rodriguez.

Previously confirmed speakers include WarnerMedia Latin America’s Marcelo Tamburri and Gaumont’s Christian Gabela, among others.

Bénédicte Touchard de Morant, director of MIP Cancun, stated, “We could not ask for a stronger line-up of speakers for our return to Cancun. I’d like to take this opportunity to extend a thank you to everyone who is contributing to make this market so special for the MIP Cancun community joining us in Mexico this year.”

She continued, “We will be back to business with our signature matchmaking formula delivering thousands of pre-scheduled meetings for our one-to-one participants. MIP Cancun is about more than meetings. It’s about reconnecting a community and helping them build long-lasting and productive relationships. We take such pride in making that magic happen at MIP Cancun and the whole team is looking forward to welcoming everyone under the Caribbean sun for what promises to be an unforgettable market.”