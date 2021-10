J2911 Media Sends ‘M3: Mucho Mas Motor’ To Latin America

J2911 Media announced that M3: Mucho Mas Motor will air in Latin America via a cable operator channel.

Designed for family engagement, the automotive magazine show shares the latest news in the automotive industry, looking at topics such as technology, safety, and ecological combustion.

Based in the U.S., J2911 Media is involved in the acquisition and distribution of finished content.