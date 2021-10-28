ViacomCBS Acquires Majority Stake In Fox TeleColombia

ViacomCBS Networks International, a division of ViacomCBS, entered a definitive agreement to buy a majority stake in Fox TeleColombia and Estudios TeleMexico from The Walt Disney Company.

The transaction delivers VCNI access to Fox TeleColombia and Estudios TeleMexico’s studio operations, as well as their content library. Spanning multiple key genres, this new content will bolster ViacomCBS’ linear networks and global streaming platforms such as Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

The acquisition will find VIS operating the Spanish-language content producers with the founding family.

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, stated, “The acquisition of Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico, combined with ViacomCBS’ existing Spanish-language portfolio including Telefe and Chilevisión, reinforces the company’s position as a leading worldwide producer of Spanish-language content. This content will fuel ViacomCBS’ global ecosystem across Paramount+, Pluto TV and its linear networks.”

Samuel Duque Rozo, founder and CEO of Fox TeleColombia and Estudios TeleMexico, commented, “This announcement is very fulfilling and I feel very honored that Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico will continue its expansion and growth in the hands of such an amazing company as ViacomCBS and its talented and visionary executives. The extraordinary work that our team has made during all these years, combined with ViacomCBS’ vision, iconic brands, experience, professionalism, creativity among much more, will bring nothing less but the best for both businesses.”