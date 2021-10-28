Up The Ladder: Endemol Shine Boomdog

Endemol Shine Boomdog brought on Jerry Rodriguez to serve as its new head of Scripted Content and senior vice president.

In his new role, he will lead Boomdog’s scripted team, which has worked on series such as Súbete a Mi Moto and the newly announced Todo por Lucy.

Prior to joining Boomdog, Rodriguez served as chief creative officer of ArgosMedia Group. He also previously produced series such as VIS’s Dani Who? and Comedy Central’s Drunk History Latin America.

Alejandro Rincon, CEO of Endemol Shine Boomdog, commented, “Jerry brings with him a wealth of TV production oversight and experience and he’s the perfect executive to help us lead our forthcoming expansion of scripted development and output. He also has tremendous relationships with all of the key buyers in the marketplace and a true understanding of what it takes to launch and successfully promote new series.”