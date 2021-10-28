UniFrance Presents French Programs In Beijing

UniFrance will host a special presentation on French animated programming in Beijing on October 29, 2021.

The UniFrance presentation will showcase 15 French animated series to Chinese buyers. The showcase will include ANKAMA Animations’ Abraca, TeamTO and Digital Dimension’s Mighty Mike, Blue Spirit Productions’ Splat & Seymour, and Princess Sam Pictures’ Tara Duncan, among many others.

Held at the French Institute in Beijing, the event expects 40 buyers and professionals in attendance.

Sarah Hemar, deputy managing director of audiovisual and digital activities at UniFrance, remarked, “For the past three years, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan together represented the third export market for French animation, behind Germany and the U.S. But the competition remains harsh, and this type of initiative that we are carrying out with the French Embassy in China, along with our participants – either remotely or in person – in international markets throughout the year, is extremely precious.”

Tania Khali, audiovisual attaché at the French Embassy in China, added, “This second showcase in 2021, this time for animation, is a unique opportunity for Chinese buyers, distributors, and producers to discover on the big screen new series which have been enjoyed success in France.”