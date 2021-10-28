NATPE Miami Returns In Person In January 2022

The National Association of Television Program Executives announced the in-person return of NATPE Miami from January 18-20, 2022.

NATPE Miami will once again welcome attendees to the annual global content conference and marketplace to address the evolving industry. The line-up of speakers and events will be revealed soon.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, stated, “We are thrilled to see our exhibitors, sponsors coming back to Miami and to be welcoming new partners as we are ready to be the new year’s first major platform for the business of content as the industry continue to evolve globally. All of us at NATPE are hard at work building a strong program focusing on new business, new markets, and financing. But most importantly, we look forward to NATPE Miami as a time to celebrate our return in person for what is sure to be a productive and educational week in the content industry.”