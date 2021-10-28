FilmRise Commissions ‘Making a Serial Killer’ From FirstLookTV

FilmRise ordered Making a Serial Killer from FirstLookTV.

Making a Serial Killer looks at different serial killers each episode and explores what makes them tick. Criminologists and psychologists will offer commentary on each killer, and the series will also feature gripping interviews with detectives as well as survivors and their families.

As part of the deal, FilmRise acquired all rights to the true-crime series for North America, German-speaking Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions at FilmRise, commented, “FilmRise and FirstLookTV are both clear leaders in the true-crime space. We are amazed by the access and exclusive content Will Hanrahan and his team have secured in this production. After the success of our co-production Meet, Marry, Murder, we were excited to partner with FirstLookTV again on this series. Serial Killers and their atrocities did not disappear after the 1970s. These look like everyday people, so heed the warning signs this show shares with you.”