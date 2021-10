VIS Starts Filming ‘Los Fuera de la Ley’ In Brazil

VIS announced that filming will begin this week on Los Fuera de la Ley, the first Paramount+ original film to be produced in Brazil.

Produced by VIS in association with Casa de Cinema de Porto Alegre, the comedy follows Kelson, a car and motorcycle thief, who uses his motorcycle to escape the police and win over his lover, Neide.

Directed by Jorge Furtado and written by Guel Arraes, the production stars Katiuscia Canoro, Rafael Infante, and Cauê Campos.